The Loveland Tree and Environment Committee is seeking volunteers to help with a reforestation project in Kiwanis Park on Saturday, April 2.

The committee has identified grass areas that would be ideal for reforestation. Volunteers will plant tree and bush seedlings in designated areas of Kiwanis Park near the JT Stottman Ballfield to help return the land to a natural woodland environment.

If you would like to participate in the reforestation project, volunteers are needed April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (If rain, the event will be held April 9.) Seedlings are easy to plant, making this a great family event. Teams of two (hole digger and seedling planter) will be spaced across planting areas. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advanced registration is requested and can be completed at https://www.lovelandoh.gov/FormCenter/Council-Request-5/Volunteer-Application-64. Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, sun hat, water bottle, and shovel (if possible). Please dress for the weather, including footwear that can get dirty. Volunteers will meet at the upper ballfield of the JT Stottman Complex, located at the rear of Kiwanis Park, which is off Wall Street.

This project is part of the city’s effort to reduce maintenance costs and increase wildlife habitats.

A variety of trees and bushes has been chosen for planting, honoring the need to provide habitat and food for wildlife. Additionally, planting with biological diversity in mind helps prevent the decimation of a forest when a bug or blight moves through the area.

While seedlings are young, early successional wildflowers will colonize the planting area, supporting local pollinators and invertebrates that provide a food source for nesting birds. In its adolescence, the young forest will support wildlife such as rabbits and song sparrows. As the trees mature, they will support an ever-increasing abundance of wildlife.

This project reflects the Loveland Tree and Environment Committee’s dedication to environmental stewardship and beautification of the community. For more information, please visit https://lovelandoh.gov/229/Tree-Environment-Committee.