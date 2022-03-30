The United States Senate unanimously passed the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options (MAMMO) for Veterans Act (Senate Bill #2533) on March 23, 2022. This legislation would expand women veterans care access to high-quality breast cancer screening and lifesaving cancer care.

“Passing this specific bill, for women veterans, was one of our top priorities when we went to Washington, D.C. to talk to our Senators in early March,” said Disabled American Veterans (DAV) State Commander James Kaster. “The House of Representative’s Companion Legislative bill for S. #2533 is H.R. #4794.”

Statistics indicate that one of every eight women will have invasive breast cancer during her lifetime. Because women veterans are a minority population within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), they must often rely on community partners for gender-specific health services including their breast health.

Research conducted by the VHA in 2020, revealed that one third of all gender-specific cancer treatment and screening for women veterans using VHA took place in the community, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not expect that proportion of care to change in the near future.

“The DAV firmly believes that breast health is essential to a woman’s overall health, yet there are often barriers to accessing these vital services,” said Ohio Commander Kaster, “and this was why it was one of our top priorities.”

According to the VA’s most recent budget summary fewer than half of VA’s women patients received gender-specific care in fiscal year 2020—these numbers are particularly low (13%) for senior women veterans who are at the highest risk of certain gender-specific cancers, including breast cancer.

Approximately 79% of VA’s medical centers had a full or part-time breast health coordinator, which can hamper access to community mammography services. Other data indicated three other disturbing factors: (1) women receiving care in the community often report dissatisfaction with communication about eligibility for services, (2) the scheduling of timely appointments; and (3) getting results of completed diagnostic work.

The DAV felt that these findings suggest the need for a more strenuous breast health effort available for women veterans within the VA.

The Senate passed the MAMMO Act which would improve mammography services for veterans by requiring the VA to develop a strategic plan for breast imaging services. The bill would also establish a tele-mammography pilot program in states without VA mammography services and in locations where the provision of such services is not feasible.

Another key element of the bill would require VHA to upgrade all mammography equipment to three-dimensional imaging and to study the availability of genetic testing for the breast cancer gene for veterans.

These requirements, in addition to studies and increased partnerships with designated providers within the National Cancer Institute network and the Department of Defense (DoD) should help improve access to high-quality breast cancer care for all women veterans.

Over 300,000 women have served on active duty in either Afghanistan or Iraq and they are turning to the VA for health care in record numbers. The number of women veterans seeking VA health care has more than doubled over the last ten years, and it is projected to increase in the next ten (10) years.

Female veterans are now eligible to serve in all military occupations. This can often result in military sexual trauma (MST), other physical injuries, and exposure to a myriad of the toxic airborne substances and environmental threats, related to modern warfare.

My Turn: During the DAV 2022 Mid-Winter Conference in Washington, I have personally spoken to Congressional Representatives Brad Wenstrup, Robert Latta; and Bob Gibbs concerning the passage of H.R. 4794, the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options (MAMMO) for Veterans Act.

By Zoom Conference calls, I have discussed H.R. 4794 with Representatives Steve Chabot, Warren Davidson and Gregorio Salban’s Offices. Following our Conference call discussion, on March 15, 2022, Congressman Salban co-sponsored H.R. 4794.

I feel that hundreds of thousands of females have answered the call of duty and put themselves at risk to preserve our nation’s security. They have kept their promise and served faithfully. Now, is the time that the House of Representative must step up and keep our nation’s promise to them.

The House of Representatives MUST pass H.R. #4794, the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options (MAMMO) for Veterans Act in this, the 117th Congressional Session. The House of Representatives have had H.R. #4794 in the House Subcommittee on Health since September 9, 2021.

It is pass time to move the House Bill forward from the Subcommittee Hearing stage, vote on it and have it enacted into law. By passing and enacting it into law, we can acknowledge women veterans’ contributions in military service and by serving them with greater respect, sensitivity, consideration and high-quality care and services.

Shirley Plahovinsak served on the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ohio Legislative Team during the DAV March 2022 Mid-Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. She is also the DAV Auxiliary Unit Commander (Clermont County) and the DAV Auxiliary State Chaplain.