I think maybe Spring has come!? Anywhere I go I see the beautiful blooming trees with white petals falling in the wind. My daughter has a pussywillow in her yard. It is soo pretty but petals are falling fast.

As I look out my window I can see the snowflakes falling. They look kinda dry-not sticking to the road. I have a braeburn tree in my front yard. It is blooming in concert with the ones across the street in my neighbors yard. My daffodils are blooming—so pretty. I have a picture of them blooming and buried in snow from a couple of years ago. I am anxious to get into my flower beds and get rid of the weeds that always seem to come up green before anything else. I helped my daughter dig up weeds from her flower beds. It was fun and a Spring thing to do. It did get chilly, but we got it done.

I love gardening. I have arthritis in my back and gardening is one of the things I can do sitting on the ground. I don’t like fine lines of plants, I am a cottage gardener. Just stick it in the ground and watch it grow . I have lots of lavender, I love it! Pretty and it smells good! I have catmint around my mailbox. That is something else I love-Very pretty, grows upright, smells good. Blooms from spring till almost winter.One bad thing-It dies back and you have to be sure you get all the dried up stems. This usually happens in Spring since it dies back late when its cold.

My back bed I am trying to make into a butterfly garden. We shall see what comes up. I have several herbs. In the ground and in pots. Herbs are such fun to grow. They are usually very pretty, smell great,and usable. I have parsley, sage rosemary and thyme!

My birdfeeders are great. Ive seen Robins, wrens, housewrens, chicadees,goldfinch, woodpeckers and I am sorry to say-crows! They are ugly, agressive, mean and hateful. I guess I get the birdwatching from my Mom. She always had a feeder full of seed.

Well cold now, but they say warm again the middle of next week. I hope so. Ive had it with winter. Spring makes me think of Gods wonderous plan. This world

is a beautiful place made just for us. Enjoy it!!