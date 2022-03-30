Construction of the first segment of a SmartLane corridor on Interstate 275, as well as resurfacing work and other improvements, will get under way next week.

On Monday, April 4, crews will shift traffic away from the median on I-275 East and West between the Deerfield Road underpass and the Loveland-Madeira Road interchange to begin work to widen the inside shoulders. Traffic will be maintained in three, 11-foot lanes in each direction.

The total SmartLane project will add a smart lane corridor on I-275 between U.S. 42 in Hamilton County and S.R. 28 in Clermont County by widening the median (inside) shoulders, which will serve as an additional lane during peak times of traffic to relieve congestion.

As part of the initial project, contractors will make pavement repairs and resurface I-275 between U.S. 42 and the Loveland-Madeira Road interchange, widen the median shoulders between I-71 and Loveland-Madeira Road, and install dynamic message boards and a variable speed limit for a SmartLane on westbound I-275.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $22 million to complete the I-275 project. Construction is scheduled to begin in April, and the first section of the westbound SmartLane is scheduled to be open in the summer of 2023.

Additional information about SmartLane corridors can also be found here: Smart Corridors | Ohio Department of Transportation, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.