Constance Ann Hunter passed away on March 16, 2022, surrounded by loving family, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Connie was born on May 8, 1937, in Provincetown, MA to Mary (Santos) and John Pavao. Connie grew up on the beach and loved to be near the ocean. After graduating from Provincetown High School in 1955 she married the love of her life, Dave Hunter, and they shared 66 wonderful years together.

Connie also loved to fly and after raising her family pursued a career in the aviation industry as a contracts manager, leading them to live in many places across the country. After retiring, Connie and Dave settled in Milford, Ohio where they were active in the community and the arts, until they moved to the Tri-Cities, WA to be together and receive the care she needed to battle Alzheimer’s disease.

Connie is survived by her husband Dave, daughter Diana (John), grandchildren John (Brittany), Nikki (Ben), son David (Karen), grandchildren Kevin (Laura), Brian (Melissa), brother Ronnie (Carol) and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John, and her mother, Mary.

A memorial service for Connie Hunter will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 11 AM Pacific Time (2 PM Eastern Time) at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA with Pastor Hanna Peterson Shearer officiating.

Friends and family are welcome to join us at the church or may view the service online on at the YouTube page of Kennewick First Presbyterian Church. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Connie received from the staff at Brookdale, Richland and from Heartlinks Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care (509.837.1676; https://heartlinkshospice.org/).