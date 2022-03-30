With the last days of Women’s History Month approaching, a new book explores a pioneering woman, who started with humble beginnings in the village of New Richmond, and became a felon by the end of her life in Washington.

Author Beverly Hodgins’ book, Mercy and Madness: Dr. Mary Archard Latham’s Tragic Fall from Female Physician to Felon, releases on April 1 via TwoDot, a publishing imprint that tells the stories of the West and Westerners.

The Archard sisters, five in total, including Latham, were born to James and Jane Archard in the village of New Richmond in the 1830s and 1840s.

Growing up in abolitionist New Richmond surely influenced the sisters, as one, Eliza Jane, became a renowned journalist and feminist, another a teacher, another a farmer in her own right, and Latham herself, whose driving mission in life was the plight of the downtrodden.

“It is my understanding that Dr. ​Mary Latham never turned anyone away, no matter their race, gender, or socioeconomic status. In New Richmond, her immediate and extended family were involved with Clermont Academy, both by attending classes as children and by supporting the mission of the extraordinary school that welcomed all races,” Hodgins said.

She continued, “I have documentation that suggests that Mary’s father, James Whillden Archard, and mother, Jane Warren Archard, were closely acquainted with the founding Parker family.”

In addition, Hodgins said the 1870 United States Federal Census for Ohio Township, Clermont County (with the post office in Amelia), showed that Mary and her husband, Edward, lived in a neighborhood with families who were listed as white, black, and mulatto.

Latham earned her medical degree in Cincinnati in 1886, quite early for a woman of the time, but would move to Spokane, Washington Territory (prior to it becoming an official state), establishing the first female physician practice in the Washington Territory, specializing in gynecological and obstetric care.

A physician, a philanthropist, and a prolific essayist, Hodgins’ book often uses Mary’s own letters to various newspapers, including the Independent Press of New Richmond when she moved from Ohio, to show Mary’s eclectic interests and passions.

After the death of Latham’s middle son, though, lawsuits piled on, including over his will, and that led to Latham burning down a general merchandise and drug store. She would be convicted and sentenced to four years of hard labor.

The Archard/Archerd family sent a number of their children to the historical Parker Academy in the village of New Richmond.

Hodgins had a chance to visit the village last year with Greg Roberts, New Richmond Village Council administrator and area historian.

Roberts features in the book, explaining the Parker Academy and its association with the Underground Railroad.

Originally known as the Clermont Academy, the Parker Academy was founded in 1839, and was one of the first schools in the country to offer fully integrated classrooms, with no consideration given to age, gender, race, or ideology.

Today, the Clermont/Parker Academy is a designated Freedom Trail spot.

Hodgins happens to be a distant relative to Latham, as Latham’s grandfather, John Archerd (different spelling intentional) was Hodgins’ fourth great-grandfather; and Latham’s father and Hodgins’ third great-grandfather were half-brothers. Also a Spokane resident, Hodgins is a member of the fourth generation of an Oregon pioneer family.

She told The Sun she’s always been drawn to stories of “those who’ve gone before and persevered to achieve their goals, especially women.”

Wedding that interest to genealogy was something passed down to her from her mother, whose genealogy hobby was 30-years running, and Hodgins picked up where she left off.

She said she wanted to grow the family tree to ensure “that my children and grandchildren would remember our ancestor’s names.”

In the course of her research, she came upon a book entitled, Archerd: Family History, Second Edition by William F. Archerd.

“It was while reading this book that I discovered Mary. When I moved to Spokane in 2012, I’d known nothing of her. I was proud to see the honorary bust of Mary displayed downtown and wanted to know more, especially about her fall from grace,” Hodgins said.

Hodgins’ research for the book was immense. She said it was done over the course of six years, which included during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and took her to libraries, historical societies, government archives, and museums.

While that research resulted in a 23-page-long Bibliography at the end of the book, it also bore the fruits of delving into Latham’s mind via her own writings.

“Mary’s fearless approach to speaking her mind—usually in the form of letters to the editors of various newspapers—was a delightful surprise as I researched the book,” Hodgins said.

In fact, Hodgins quipped to The Sun, “I often think, I didn’t write this book, Mary did!”

“It would not be the same without her own words being included; they are what makes the book special,” she added.

Latham’s essays and letters to the editor included ruminations on abortion (without using that word), blue laws (playhouses should be open a few hours on Sunday, she thought), quacks and pretenders (those without medical licenses), marriage and divorce (she thought marriage should be harder than divorce was), and prohibition (she was against prohibition).

Two particularly interesting areas Mary wrote about included her repeated frustration with those who put on airs of being pious, and often she lambasted them with Biblical words; and she weighed in on the suffragist movement, noting that she favored “liberty at the ballot.”

On the first point, Hodgins said Mary seemed to be influenced by several faiths. Her maternal grandmother’s ancestors were Quakers, her parents celebrated the Presbyterian faith, and Mary’s wedding took place in the Methodist Episcopal Church in New Richmond.

While Mary wasn’t a full-throated supporter of the suffragist movement, Hodgins pointed out that she was “very protective” of the rights of her women patients, often testifying on their behalf, such as testifying to a woman’s physical condition in a lawsuit against the city.

“Perhaps Mary felt that her sister, Eliza Archard Conner, fully represented the women in her family through her vocal support of suffragists,” Hodgins added.

She said Eliza was inspired, and acquainted with, the likes of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Jenny June Croly.

“I believe Mary was completely devoted to her calling as a physician and dedicated her time and energy there,” Hodgins said.

A year ago, Hodgins visited the village of New Richmond to see the former site of the Parker Academy, John Archerd’s home, and to meet with Roberts.

“​Landscape plays an important part in any story. In May of 2021 when I visited Ohio, I found New Richmond and surrounding areas to be beautiful with a rolling landscape of green. As I walked along the waterfront of New Richmond, I imaged Mary having done the same,” she said.

Still, Latham would leave that “beautiful landscape” because of her health.

“I experienced a light-bulb moment regarding this while standing before my fourth great-grandfather and Mary’s grandfather, John Archerd’s home on a hill above the river. Tears began to pour down my face, and it was not from profound sadness or overwhelming joy! (Though I was very happy to have found the home, with help from Mr. Greg Roberts of New Richmond.) My body was reacting to pollen from an unknown tree. If this is what Mary experienced often, no wonder she chose to leave,” Hodgins explained.

As for Latham herself, she strikes a complicated picture for any author to juggle, and it’s evident in the title itself, “mercy and madness.” Hodgins said while narrating Latham’s life, she tried to remain as objective as possible.

“Especially while examining and writing about incidents that were unpleasant, I attempted to approach them with questions from both sides of the story,” Hodgins said.

The arson trial that would send Mary to the Walla Walla State Penitentiary was one of the longest chapters in the book owing to the bountiful research Hodgins uncovered. Yet, it is clear that Latham was convicted based on circumstantial evidence, largely eyewitness testimony.

“When focusing on her circumstantial conviction of arson the question was simple: did she or didn’t she? Trying to form a conclusion through research — and there was plenty of information to be found — was the difficult part. Truly, I’m still undecided,” she said.

Those looking to order the book can do so via TwoDot at twodotbooks.com, or rowman.com, or auntiesbooks.com, and of course, through Barnes and Noble at barnesandnoble.com, and via Amazon. At Amazon, there is also a Kindle version available.