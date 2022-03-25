Submitted by the Clermont Chamber.

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at the Clermont Chamber of Commerce (Clermont SBDC) proudly announces the winners for the annual Small Business Excellence Awards, presented by Duke Energy.

The seven awards were presented virtually during the Clermont Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Emerging Business Award recognized Rich Life Farm & Fungi for leveraging leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit that is positioned for substantial growth.

Business Excellence Award recognized Omelette House as a business that has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community through relevance, resilience, and sustainability.

Excellence in Impact Award recognized Orcutt Financial for their outstanding contribution to local economy.

Emerging Leader Award recognized Amy Vann, Founder and Executive Director at Give Like A Mother, for the significant contributions made to the community and the demonstrated potential for leadership and continuing service.

Business Woman of the Year Award recognized Becca Vaske, owner at The Green Kayak Grille & Pub, as a woman who excels by promoting professional excellence, being an outstanding personal or business leader and who participates in community, civic, or other charitable organizations.

Educator of the Year Award recognized Craig Murnan, Business Teacher at Loveland High School, as an outstanding educator who has made significant contributions to educational excellence and is innovative when it comes to areas of student engagement.

Volunteer of the Year Award recognized Amy Vilardo, Real Estate Agent at HUFF Realty, for the valuable and selfless commitment to innovation, dedication, building awareness, and enhancement of the efficiency of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce.

2022 Small Business Excellence Awards and Annual Meeting proudly supported by: Presenting Sponsor: Duke Energy; Sustaining Platinum Sponsor: American Modern; Sustaining Gold Sponsor: University of Cincinnati Clermont College; Sustaining Silver Sponsors: Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital and Park National Bank; Sustaining Bronze Sponsors: HealthSource of Ohio and Sheakley; and Sustaining Executive Sponsors: Ace Hardware/Anytime Fitness/Papa John’s Pizza, CenterBank, Grant Career Center, Great Oaks Career Campuses, Milacron, Nestlé Purina, Sharefax Credit Union, Spectrum, Sporty’s, and TQL.