Submitted by Randy Dorsey for Grant Career Center.

The Grant Career Center’s Work-Based Learning Program (previously Early Placement) is in full swing, assisting students in gaining real-world work experience. 78 students are presently enrolled in Work-Based Learning at Grant Career Center (WBL). We have had a total of 92 students who have participated (Employed or Job Shadowing) at some point during the school year. These students have worked over a combined 25,000 hours, while earning $254,000+, at an average of $12.50 hr. Our top wage earners right now are at $18 hr.

”I am extremely honored to work with such an enthusiastic group of hard workers. These students are the future of our workforce and debunk the myth that all teenagers are lazy. I also want to say that these experiences would not be happening without the huge support of our business partners. They are truly taking a front seat in educating our youth,” Chad Graybill, Work Based Learning Coordinator, Grant Career Center, said.

Grant Career Center’s goal is for all seniors to participate in WBL before they complete high school. Here is a small sample of Grant Nation doing great things!

We appreciate our community partners who assist us in hiring students and contribute their time, talent, resources and skills in teaching our student’s their trade.