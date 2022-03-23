Milford’s lacrosse teams started the season strong, picking up a pair of wins on opening weekend.

The Eagles’ boys team started their Eastern Cincinnati Conference title defense with a dominating 20-2 win over Anderson on Friday, March 18. The 18-goal victory was the highest in program history.

“That’s a pretty good way to start,” Milford head coach Conor Peck said. “We’ll take it. Good team effort. Won loose balls, got quality possessions, shared the ball. Pressured on defense…good team effort all around.”

Milford led Anderson 8-0 after one quarter and 13-1 at halftime. The Eagles played the entire second half with a running clock and still put up seven more goals in the contest.

Several different players contributed to the offensive explosion for the Eagles. That kind of balanced attack is going to be crucial to the team’s success this season.

“The guys worked really hard this offseason developing skill,” Peck said. “We’ve got some new guys that are stepping up and contributing. We feel comfortable with any of our offensive guys that we roll out there. It’s really important for us to be balanced and play team offense. That’s how it started tonight, hopefully that’s how it looks all year.”

Milford’s defense also limited Anderson to just two goals in 48 minutes of action. The Eagles have a few new faces defensively but those players seem to have slotted right into the lineup without missing a beat.

“They’ve been working hard,” Peck said. “We want to pressure. We want to help each other, communicate well. We’ve got a good goalie so when we do give up shots, we feel comfortable he’s going to make the save.”

Milford’s boys lacrosse team is scheduled to face St. Francis DeSales on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. The team then returns to ECC play against Little Miami on March 30. The league games will be a chance for Milford to prove their run last season was no fluke.

“We’re not going to surprise anybody this year,” Peck said. “We just want to play our game. Prepare for every game, be prepared for everybody else’s best and try to bring our best and play team ball. That’s all we’re interested in.”

Less than 24 hours later, the Milford girls lacrosse team rolled to a non-league win over Fairfield.

Milford took down the visitors from the Greater Miami Conference 11-2. By doing so, Milford started the season 1-0 for just the second time in the last six years.

“It’s great,” Milford head coach Windy Robinson said. “The girls have been working hard and they executed on the field.”

They did so at both ends. Milford’s girls team jumped ahead early and never looked back. Both of Fairfield’s goals came late in the second half as Milford’s offense and defense began the year strong.

“We have a good group of kids,” Robinson said. “They’ve been preparing for this for a while. They’re ready to do this more often.”

Last year, Milford started 0-6 before taking down Walnut Hills 7-5. The team finished last season 5-10 overall and they have their eyes on a bigger prize this time around.

“Our expectations are to be in the top three of the ECC this year,” Robinson said. “Top two is our goal.”

In order to do that, the Lady Eagles will need to put together more games like the opener against Fairfield. A balanced offense and a cohesive defense will help them in that quest.

“They work well together [defensively],” Robinson said. “It’s a group of kids that enjoy being together. The more they can do collectively, the better it is. We’re going to try and build on this.”

like the boys’ team, Milford’s Lady Eagles have several different players that could find the back of the net at any given moment offensively. They showed that against Fairfield.

“We had seven different scorers,” Robinson said. “That’s a team. That’s going to be our strength.”

Milford is slated to visit Lakota East on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. They then host Edgewood at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.