When I was reading the paper a couple of weeks ago, you had an article on repaving of county roads. I went to the website to see if Mount Zion was on the list; it was not. There is a section approximately three-fourths of a mile that goes to Meadowview School. This section of road is so narrow and rough that your car bumps all the way back to the school.

It’s also so narrow that school buses cannot pass on a section that has a 90 degree curve. One has to stop until the other goes around the curve and on the straight section, both sides are as close to the edge of the road that any slight move, you may be in the ditch.

This needs to be taken care of as soon as possible.

George Widmeyer

Milford