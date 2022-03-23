Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Kevin T. Miles to the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas, General Division.

Miles, of Union Township, will assume office on March 28, 2022 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Jerry McBride, who retired. Miles must run for election in 2022 in order to complete the remainder of the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.

He has served as a judge for the Clermont County Municipal Court since 2013, and prior to that, spent time as the chief assistant prosecuting attorney for the Criminal Division at the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the past, Miles has worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, Felony Division and Municipal Division.

Miles received his law degree from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, and undergraduate degree from Northern Kentucky University.

He currently attends Mt. Carmel Christian Church. Miles also is a member of the Batavia Lodge #104 F. & A.M. and Clermont County Township Association.