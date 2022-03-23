Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and the department’s Medicare experts are hosting a “Welcome to Medicare” virtual town hall on March 29 at 11 a.m. to help people nearing the Medicare eligibility age of 65 learn about Medicare coverage and answer questions.

After an introduction from Director French, the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Medicare experts will provide an overview of Medicare coverage options, prescription drug coverage, supplement plans, Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment, financial assistance, and important deadlines.

Register here for the town hall, which kicks off OSHIIP’s spring “Welcome to Medicare” educational outreach campaign.

The state of Ohio’s official Medicare education and assistance program, OSHIIP provides information, outreach, and counseling at www.insurance.ohio.gov. Staff is available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1-800-686-1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov to answer questions.