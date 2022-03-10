Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Scott Ballitch of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Business in Information Systems &Analytics
Lindsey Brinkman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5
Sophie Elleman of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Neuroscience
Garrett Estes of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Reece Gormley of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Speech Path & Audiology, Psychology
Rachel Greenberg of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology
Alecea Grosjean of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Computer Engineering
Gaby Hattar of Batavia, OH (45103) is earning a B.S. in Education, Certificate in Primary Education PK-5, Global Readiness
Michael Hazel of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies
Ellie Hoog of Batavia, OH (45103) is earning a B.S. in Business in Business Analytics
Kelsey Krigbaum of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Kinesiology
Sean Longbrake of Cincinnati, OH (45245) is earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Classical Languages, Mathematics
Cianna Maiolini of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Forensic Science & Inv in Forensic Investigation
Becky Melvin of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a B.S. in Computer Science in Computer Science
Brynne Menkhaus of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Zoology
Erin Morgan of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Games + Simulation
Olivia Preston of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5
Abby Remlinger of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Data Analytics
Jake Remlinger of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering
Mat Richards of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Creative Writing, Linguistics
Eric Riedel of Bethel, OH (45106) is earning a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance, Music Education
Leah Robinson of New Richmond, OH (45157) is earning a B.S. in Business in Finance, Accountancy
Grace Ruhlman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Spanish, Medical Laboratory Science
Gabby Scorti of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Latin American Studies
Logan Setty of Bethel, OH (45106) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies
Cat Singerman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Education in Inclusive Special Education
Colin Smith of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics & Statistics, Data Analytics
Leah Steinbrecher of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies
Aiden Turner of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Literature
Jonathan Waldmann of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Candace Walson of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Cate Ward of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5
Maya Yates of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a BA Interactive Media Studies in Interactive Media Studies