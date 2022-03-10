Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Scott Ballitch of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Business in Information Systems &Analytics

Lindsey Brinkman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5

Sophie Elleman of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Neuroscience

Garrett Estes of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Reece Gormley of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Speech Path & Audiology, Psychology

Rachel Greenberg of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology

Alecea Grosjean of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Computer Engineering

Gaby Hattar of Batavia, OH (45103) is earning a B.S. in Education, Certificate in Primary Education PK-5, Global Readiness

Michael Hazel of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies

Ellie Hoog of Batavia, OH (45103) is earning a B.S. in Business in Business Analytics

Kelsey Krigbaum of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Kinesiology

Sean Longbrake of Cincinnati, OH (45245) is earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Classical Languages, Mathematics

Cianna Maiolini of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Forensic Science & Inv in Forensic Investigation

Becky Melvin of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a B.S. in Computer Science in Computer Science

Brynne Menkhaus of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Zoology

Erin Morgan of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Games + Simulation

Olivia Preston of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5

Abby Remlinger of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Data Analytics

Jake Remlinger of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering

Mat Richards of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Creative Writing, Linguistics

Eric Riedel of Bethel, OH (45106) is earning a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance, Music Education

Leah Robinson of New Richmond, OH (45157) is earning a B.S. in Business in Finance, Accountancy

Grace Ruhlman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Spanish, Medical Laboratory Science

Gabby Scorti of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Latin American Studies

Logan Setty of Bethel, OH (45106) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies

Cat Singerman of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a B.S. in Education in Inclusive Special Education

Colin Smith of Milford, OH (45150) is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics & Statistics, Data Analytics

Leah Steinbrecher of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies

Aiden Turner of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Literature

Jonathan Waldmann of Amelia, OH (45102) is earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Candace Walson of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Cate Ward of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5

Maya Yates of Cincinnati, OH (45244) is earning a BA Interactive Media Studies in Interactive Media Studies