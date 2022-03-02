Nearly two centuries ago Ulysses Grant walked and rode the streets of the new village of Georgetown, Ohio. He grew as the village grew.

On March 19th at the Georgetown United Methodist Church at 6:00 PM you will be able to meet some of Ulysses’ childhood friends, played by the Gaslight Players, and hear their stories. Nationally known Grant living historian Dr. Curt Field will portray Ulysses. The evening will begin with period music played by the New Civil War Revue.

‘Lys’, as he was usually called, was short, stocky, and small for his age. He had a round face, strong straight nose, and quiet gray blue eyes. His clothes were always clean and so was ‘Lys’ but somehow he always looked frumpy and unkempt. When he walked, he shuffled. A childhood friend said, “He was not a brilliant boy, but he was a good boy, a refined boy, the soul of honor”. He didn’t get into trouble in school or around town. He was an average student, and did just enough to get by, except in arithmetic – he was exceptional in arithmetic.

He was quiet and usually didn’t speak unless spoken to but would speak his mind clearly and concisely when he spoke. He never swore or used vulgar language, and he was notably considerate and unselfish.

He had a solid work ethic, but he enjoyed his free time. He was a serious boy but enjoyed a good joke. Most of all he loved to spend time with horses.

At home he was taught temperance, honesty, purity, respect for others, and religion. He was his mother’s son. He had her simplicity, quietness, directness, and the prime quality that eventually made him a great man, her sense of ethics.

All of these characteristics made him a favorite among his peers and the adults. Many of his friends told stories about the sixteen years ‘Lys’ lived in Georgetown. He lived here longer than anyplace else in his life and said in his memoirs, “This place remained my home”.

The show on March 19th is based on the TV show, “This is Your Life”. The surprise guests will be out of sight to Ulysses. The guests will come out to be seen by the audience, one at a time, but still hidden from Ulysses. The guest will say his or her first line while hidden. Ulysses will try to recognize the voice and call out his or her name. The guest will come out and greet Ulysses. They will then carry on a short conversation about their story. When they finish the guest will be seated and the next guest will say his or her first line.

We hope to entertain you with some funny stories and give you a little insight into young Ulysses’ character. The events of his childhood in Georgetown made him the man who saved the country.

For more information on this year’s Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday Celebration see at www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or on Facebook at U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites.