Becoming a champion often requires having a champion – someone to give you the encouragement, support and opportunity necessary.

Clermont Northeastern student-athletes will have that champion – someone most of them have likely never met, but a man who will have a great influence on their careers and lives.

The Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to CNE in ceremonies Jan. 26 before a Rockets’ 55-20 boys basketball victory over East Clinton. Brewer was a Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty Feb. 2, 2019, responding to a call at a Pierce Township apartment complex. The Foundation was formed by his wife, Jamie, along with his coworkers, as a way to honor him shortly after his death.

Maj. B.J. Boerger read this statement at the ceremony:

“The tragic loss of Deputy Bill Brewer occurred on February 2, 2019. Bill was a humble man of integrity and his absence is felt by so many, not just those closest to him.

“The Foundation set out to honor Bill’s memory by supporting local police and fire agencies, as well as local schools. Two scholarships have been established at Williamsburg High School, Bill’s alma mater. The Foundation has extended its support to include local athletics, as Bill was a talented athlete. The Foundation has been able to help multiple agencies and schools through their various fundraising events.

“Tonight, the Foundation is presenting a check to the Clermont Northeastern High School Athletic Department in the amount of $1,000 to support students who need assistance with their athletic participation fees.

“The Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation would like to thank the community for their continued generosity and support!”

CNE Athletic Director David Colwell said the donation makes a huge difference for the school.

“The Bill Brewer Foundation wanted the money donated to go toward athletes who are unable to pay their athletic fees. With this donation we have been able to continue offering a waiver program for families who are struggling financially so that their students can participate,” Colwell said. “We believe that athletics can play a large role in the development and teaching of life lessons to students as they grow while they are at CNE. With the donation from The Bill Brewer Foundation it is just another piece in helping us make a difference in the lives of the students in our community.”

Jamie Brewer answered questions about her husband, the foundation and the CNE donation:

Tell us about the presentation at CNE.

“The Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation presented a check in the amount of $1,000.00 for those students who need assistance with covering their athletic fees.”

How does that presentation fulfill and fit in with the foundation’s overall goals?

“Our foundation is dedicated to giving back to the community by supporting first responders, local police and fire agencies, and local schools. There were student athletes at many schools who needed assistance covering their athletic fees. By making this donation, we could support local schools and their student athletes. “

In what other ways is the foundation involved with CNE and other local school districts?

“Batavia, Bethel, Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg high schools were chosen to receive these donations for athletic fees assistance. Two scholarships are awarded in Bill’s honor at his alma mater, Williamsburg High School, each year. The Bill Brewer Honor Run also helps fund scholarships at Williamsburg. The annual Bill Brewer Golf Outing raises money to provide Christmas gifts to kids in need through our Shop with A Cop Program. We were able to donate Christmas gifts to 80 students at eight local elementary schools, including Clermont Northeastern, in 2021. We have also been fortunate enough to have many local students volunteer at our events.”

In what ways was Deputy Brewer involved with Clermont County youth. Why was that work important to him?

“Deputy Bill Brewer was a stellar athlete, who loved all sports. His accomplishments as an athlete earned him an induction into The Williamsburg High School Sports Hall of Fame. He worked many off-duty details at various high schools. He visited the Reds Rookie Success League in Batavia Township to teach the children about the Clermont County Special Response Team.”

What else would you like people to know about the Foundation? How can people become involved or support the Foundation?

“The Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation was founded as a way to carry on Bill’s legacy. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation. We could not accomplish these amazing things without the support of our community. We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and continued support! We are so grateful!

‘We have events throughout the year to help us support our mission. Visit our foundation website at www.Brewer2055.com to learn about our upcoming events. Our events are also found on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Donations can be made via our website or at any of our events.”