Diana L. Shelton of Withamsville, Ohio. Was born on January 19,1945 to Glenn and Helen Shelton. Sister to the late Kathy (Brian) Fitzpatrick and Linda (the late Raymond) Craig. Loving aunt to Lora (Michael) Johnson, Chad Marsh, Josh (Dani) Marsh, and Great aunt to Karaline Goodpaster.

Passed away peacefully on January 15th at the age of 76. Diana was a lifelong resident of Withamsville. She worked as a type setter for the Clermont Courier then ST Media Group. She loved watching her sister Kathy and niece Lora show Tennessee Walking Horses. She enjoyed frequent trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and photography. She enjoyed music and loved Elvis. Diana loved to cook and share her recipes with friends and family.