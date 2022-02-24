Correction: In the Feb. 17, 2022, edition of the The Clermont Sun, we ran a story about Union Township with the headline, “Cory Wright out as admin in Union Twp.; trustees approve concealed carry in Civic Center.”

The headline insinuates that Wright was fired and/or run out of the township, neither of which is true. Wright is leaving to take a position with the city of Loveland.

In addition, Wright is not out in the immediacy. His last official day is March 11, 2022.

We apologize to anyone who may have been mislead by the headline and/or the article about Wright’s position and departure from Union Township.

In his letter of resignation Wright shared with The Sun, he tells the Board of Trustees that he’s “incredibly thankful” for the opportunities provided by them and the township since he began in 2006 with the Planning and Zoning Department.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence that the Board has displayed in me thus far in 2022, as we charted a new course forward, with new leadership,” he said.

He added that he’s confident the Board will continue prior successes, and made note of the hard work and dedication of the employees of Union Township.

“Ultimately, we all work collectively toward this single end-goal: the delivery of outstanding services to the residents and businesses here, ” Wright said.

With the transition period, Wright said he will assist the Township and the Board in any way he can, and wished everyone “nothing but the best in the future.”

Correction: In the Feb. 22, 2022, edition of The Clermont Sun, in the article headlined, “Bethel moves to reduce frequency of Mayor’s Court hearings,” it was incorrectly written that, “Essert and village officials are still working out the logistics to implement the change, which will not take effect for a month or two.”

Written correctly, the article should state that officials will be moving Mayor’s Court to the second Wednesday of the month.

Correction: In the Feb. 22, 2022, edition of The Clermont Sun, in the article headlined, “Bethel Police Dept. cracks down on traffic violators in school zones,” it was incorrectly written that, “During the meeting, it was announced that starting in March, police officers will be focusing on traffic enforcement within school zones; they will be running traffic enforcement units in these zones on the second Wednesday of every month.”

Written correctly, the article should state that officials will be running traffic enforcement regularly/continuously.