Submitted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation are pleased to announce scholarship applications for 2022 are being accepted now through March 1st.

Scholarships are awarded to students interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry, such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, welder and many more. To qualify for a $1,000 scholarship, a student:

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must have a career goal in the natural gas and oil industry.

Must be an Ohio resident OR a student attending, or planning to attend, an accredited Ohio college, university, technical or trade school.

Must have and maintain a grade point average (G.P.A.) of 2.5 or higher.

Since 2007, OOGEEP has awarded more than 567 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. These past winners have represented more than 51 different colleges, universities, technical or trade schools, and include more than 59 different majors, degrees, or certificate programs. Past winners have hailed from all parts of Ohio. OOGEEP is proud to support the next generation of leaders and workers in the natural gas and oil industry through its scholarship program.

Students can access the scholarship application and view additional information at oogeep.org/teacher-students/scholarships.