Submitted by the city of Loveland.

The City of Loveland has been awarded an Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ NatureWorks Grant to fund the construction of a new gazebo in Nisbet Park.

The new gazebo will replace the park’s prior gazebo: a wooden structure that had fallen into disrepair. The proposed gazebo will be built along the Little Miami Scenic Trail. It will be larger to accommodate small concerts, family parties and weddings. Construction will begin in Spring 2022, making it the first development in the Nisbet Park Master Plan, the redesign project for the popular park.

The gazebo project is fully funded. The $85,000 grant will combine with a local match from the city of $30,000 for a total estimated project cost of $115,000. City staff is currently meeting with gazebo designers to present plans to the Recreation Board at an upcoming meeting.

Nisbet Park is arguably the City of Loveland’s most used park. In 2020, according to a study by the Friends of the Little Miami State Park, 125,258 users passed through the area on the bike trail alone. That’s not to mention the countless other users who regularly visit the park for its amenities; meet for a 5K or exercise group; or attend city events like the Concert in the Park series or the annual Independence Day Celebration.

In early 2021, the city’s Recreation Board began drafting the Nisbet Park Master Plan to revitalize the park. A key part of the plan was public input. Through in-person and online surveys, the board found the public wished for new spaces within the park to support community activities.