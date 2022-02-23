Dear Milford:
I write this letter with a heavy heart but a clear mind. After 32 seasons, with 20 of them here at Milford, I am retiring from coaching. In July of 2002 my wife Colleen and 15 month old twin sons and I moved to this community for me to teach and coach. When the interviewing process was going on I drove around and made my way down Main Street. I passed a bike shop, an outdoor store, a running store, cute shops and turned the corner to see a river. Those were the physical aspects of Milford that drew me in. After 20 years of living here I realize that it is the people and sense of community that are so special. I am immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to spend 37% of my life dedicated to Milford Basketball. I am grateful for the hundreds of players that allowed me to coach them. I am grateful for the opportunity to spend time with so many wonderful coaches that helped in our success.
I was an “out of towner” that no one knew and this community and school and neighborhood welcomed me. We brought two children and had another while here in Milford. They will have spent all of their K-12 years in the Milford school system. Colleen’s parents, Aunt Pat and my father, the beloved Coach Poppa, moved to Milford. We have created a village of love and support here that has helped shape us, our children and even our extended family.
And then when Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer, our sense of gratefulness and appreciation was expanded exponentially. The Milford community, and especially the basketball parents, provided our family with immeasurable support. There was a constant flow of love. Colleen is doing wonderful now and we often forget about that phase of life for her. However, the support and love we felt during that battle will remain with us forever.
I have been dedicated to Milford and Milford Basketball for two decades. My family has been patient and understanding and involved. Our summer camp was a family affair as well. Colleen ran the registration. Aunt Pat and Colleen’s parents helped with check-in. Our kids designed the t-shirts and pumped up balls, coached down in the aux gym and much more. Coach Poppa made the best Gatorade. And I got to run around and build excitement for Milford Basketball. The truth is very simple. I, and my family, are grateful and appreciative for Milford High School, the basketball program and the Milford Community.
This list of players is not conclusive of all the young men that played basketball at Milford in my years as the head coach. There are many more that hopefully have positive memories of the lessons learned. I am still a believer that having a positive ATTITUDE and giving a great EFFORT will carry you far in this world. This list is of the seniors that made it through and their year of graduation. I can honestly say that I do not know how many wins or losses we had over the 20 year span. However, I can tell you that when I read the names of these players, and coaches/staff, I once again am swelled with gratefulness and pride. It has been a privilege and an honor to represent Milford.
While we are soon to be empty nesters, we are staying in Milford and I will continue teaching.
A very sincere thank you Milford,
Joe Cambron and family
02-03
Justin Bradley
John Brunetti
Neil Gamble
Mark Rahall
Kyle Rapp
Evan Smith
Greg Stepp
Troy Testerman
03-04
Brad Buckner
Mark LoVellette
Chris Lehman
Zach West
04-05
Matt Murdoch
Mike Bruton
Justin Lechner
Jason Doolan
Aaron Slusher
05-06
Ben Elsen
AJ Salerno
06-07
Steve Williams
John Hibbard
Drew Peterson
07-08
Brandon Baker
Tyler Diercks
08-09
Mark Bryant
Justin Cellars
Sam Strater
09-10
Wes Minton
Joey Hammond
Robbie Kohler
Alex Cummings
10-11
Jess Stankeveh
Cody Diercks
Zach Baker
Nick Hittner
Cal Hughes
11-12
Rob Overbeck
Robbie Conley
12-13
Garrett Mayleben
Cy Overbeck
Joe Zurschmiede
Brennan Farrell
Josiah Greve
Josh Roof
Mason Johnson
Zach Cook
13-14
Austin Taylor
Trevor Bullock
Austin Hensley
Zach Bryant
14-15
Ryan Gallimore
Will Hannah
Grant Riesenberg
Justin Arnold
15-16
Jack Engelman
Brad Hall
Mitchell Wenzler
Keenan Farrell
Brendan Dugan
Ben Greenwell
Jake Chiliastri
Alex Shiplett
Dakota Lefker
16-17
Matt Kirk
Wes Reid
Jack Hannah
Diamonte Johnson
Jacob Riesenberg
17-18
Nathan Gallimore
Hunter Pollitt
18-19
Steven Huxel
Caleb Farrell
Brady Sluder
Jake Ayler
AJ Dickerson
Cade Riesenberg
Connor Foster
19-20
Joey Round
Jack Liles
Cole Chaney
Adam Harris
Isaiah Ketchum
Grant Whitaker
20-21
Alex Hannah
Jack Ackermann
Austin Bodley
Ethan Owens
Eli Dickerson
Ryan Hallinan
21-22
James Crouch
Chase Duesing (Honorary)
Former players that coached or are still coaching here at Milford:
Neil Gamble
Kyle Rapp
Mark LoVellette
Mark Bryant
Justin Cellars
Austin Taylor
Jake Chialastri
Coaches and support staff:
Sarah Kleinfelter
Chris Kunkel
Greg Parker
Shawn Sell
Mike Thalner
Jim Campbell
Chip Long
Mike Pope
Hank Ohnmeis
Troy Weigand
Adam Langdon
Joe Cooper
Mike Barnett
Craig Rieck
Rick Brunetti
Linda Gaible
Pat Winkler
Shane Ferguson
Kari McEntush
Craig Wolfe
Bill Marran
Matt Litton
Zach Davidson
Dave Caldwell
Tom Kilgore
Jeremy Ward
Pete Hopewell
David Olson
Jessica Nelson
Gary Schulte
Mark Edwards
Angela Bates
Kevin Schulte
Mark Trout
Jason Shuluga
Larry Chialastri
Chris Vollman