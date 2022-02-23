Dear Milford:

I write this letter with a heavy heart but a clear mind. After 32 seasons, with 20 of them here at Milford, I am retiring from coaching. In July of 2002 my wife Colleen and 15 month old twin sons and I moved to this community for me to teach and coach. When the interviewing process was going on I drove around and made my way down Main Street. I passed a bike shop, an outdoor store, a running store, cute shops and turned the corner to see a river. Those were the physical aspects of Milford that drew me in. After 20 years of living here I realize that it is the people and sense of community that are so special. I am immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to spend 37% of my life dedicated to Milford Basketball. I am grateful for the hundreds of players that allowed me to coach them. I am grateful for the opportunity to spend time with so many wonderful coaches that helped in our success.

I was an “out of towner” that no one knew and this community and school and neighborhood welcomed me. We brought two children and had another while here in Milford. They will have spent all of their K-12 years in the Milford school system. Colleen’s parents, Aunt Pat and my father, the beloved Coach Poppa, moved to Milford. We have created a village of love and support here that has helped shape us, our children and even our extended family.

And then when Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer, our sense of gratefulness and appreciation was expanded exponentially. The Milford community, and especially the basketball parents, provided our family with immeasurable support. There was a constant flow of love. Colleen is doing wonderful now and we often forget about that phase of life for her. However, the support and love we felt during that battle will remain with us forever.

I have been dedicated to Milford and Milford Basketball for two decades. My family has been patient and understanding and involved. Our summer camp was a family affair as well. Colleen ran the registration. Aunt Pat and Colleen’s parents helped with check-in. Our kids designed the t-shirts and pumped up balls, coached down in the aux gym and much more. Coach Poppa made the best Gatorade. And I got to run around and build excitement for Milford Basketball. The truth is very simple. I, and my family, are grateful and appreciative for Milford High School, the basketball program and the Milford Community.

This list of players is not conclusive of all the young men that played basketball at Milford in my years as the head coach. There are many more that hopefully have positive memories of the lessons learned. I am still a believer that having a positive ATTITUDE and giving a great EFFORT will carry you far in this world. This list is of the seniors that made it through and their year of graduation. I can honestly say that I do not know how many wins or losses we had over the 20 year span. However, I can tell you that when I read the names of these players, and coaches/staff, I once again am swelled with gratefulness and pride. It has been a privilege and an honor to represent Milford.

While we are soon to be empty nesters, we are staying in Milford and I will continue teaching.

A very sincere thank you Milford,

Joe Cambron and family

