Submitted by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

The Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center (ANRC) is providing free capacity-building training to area nonprofit organizations this spring through a partnership between the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). This phase of the ANRC program pilots an experimental geographically-focused model made possible through the partnership.

Through the Technical Assistance Program, nonprofit leaders in Appalachian Ohio will receive training in one of four areas: financial management, programs and operations, fundraising, or board development. ARC and FAO selected 19 organizations for the 2022 program.

“The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is excited to bring this opportunity to dedicated nonprofit leaders in our region through this partnership with ARC,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO President and CEO. “This training will empower them in aspects of capacity building, strengthening their ability to grow their organizations and create a larger impact in Appalachian Ohio.”

“We are proud to partner with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to help build community capacity in the region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Through this training, leaders throughout Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofit sector will be better empowered to make investments in their communities that will reverberate throughout the entire region long-term.”

ARC’s ANRC initially was developed in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region, particularly on Appalachia’s nonprofit organizations. It has evolved into a resource center designed to foster sustained growth for Appalachia’s diverse and vibrant nonprofit sector.

Through the I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, FAO creates opportunities across five programmatic areas known as Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health & Human Services. A key element of FAO’s work through the I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund is developing the capacity of Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofit organizations through partnerships like this one with ANRC and ARC. In addition to capacity, the ICA Fund also provides financial investment through grants, recoverable grants in the form of loans, and fellowships, along with serving as a hub for collaboration across the region.

Hargrove International, a Georgia-based consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, nonprofit management, and asset-based economic development, is providing the training. ANRC is managed jointly by ARC and Hargrove.

In 2021, ANRC provided this training to nonprofit groups in 12 Appalachian states. During its first round, 97 nonprofit organizations successfully completed the Technical Assistance Program.

As with the inaugural training, instruction is conducted online over a 10-week period. Content specialists lead instruction sessions, share resources, oversee assignments, and lead discussions designed for nonprofit organizations. Each organization receives five individual consultation sessions to assist in their work and to address the organization’s unique needs.

Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities, and its future. FAO helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful – to them and to our region. To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and opportunities to give, grow and create with FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111.