Submitted by Mercy.

The American College of Radiology has designated the breast center at Mercy Health – Eastgate Medical Center a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

Eastgate Medical Center achieved this level of distinction earning accreditation from ACR in the following areas: Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Stereotactic Breast Biopsy, Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy and Breast MRI.

“We are devoted to our calling of providing the highest quality images for our patients during their visit to our breast center,” said East Imaging Director Brittany Glover. “Obtaining this designation from the American College of Radiology is a direct result of the strong work and dedication of our highly-skilled imaging technologists.”

By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in multiple breast imaging modalities.

Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

For more information on the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation, visit: http://www.acr.org/Quality-Safety/Accreditation/BICOE.

Our breast center team wants to make sure you are up to date with your screening mammogram. Please call 513-956-3789 or utilize your Mercy MyChart to schedule your screening mammogram today. Screenings save lives!