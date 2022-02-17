Felicity’s Ayla Rutherford goes up for two against Ripley’s Brooke Sims.

A rough day from the field coupled with a hot start by the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals spelled the end of the season for the Ripley Lady Jays basketball team.

The Lady Cardinals took down Ripley 38-26 in a sectional tournament contest at Monroe High School on Saturday, February 12. The loss ends Ripley’s campaign at 5-17 overall.

“We didn’t play good fundamental basketball,” Ripley assistant coach Bradley Cannon said.

The Lady Jays trailed 14-7 after one period thanks in large part to Felicity’s sudden prowess from beyond the arc. The Lady Cardinals connected on four three-point shots in the quarter.

“My seniors came out hot,” Felicity head coach Josie Buckingham said. “That’s exciting. That gets everybody pumped up for the rest of the game, getting a lead there and getting some confidence for the rest of the game.”

Neither team lit the scoreboard ablaze from there. Felicity led 23-14 at halftime and 30-18 after three quarters. Both teams scored eight points in the final period.

“They came out and hit some shots early,” Cannon said. “Our gameplan was to make them shoot it from the outside. We went 1-2-2 early. We switched to man and we did better.”

Felicity’s defense played just as well, holding the Lady Jays to fewer than eight points in all four quarters.

“If all five of them are working together, they’re solid out there,” Buckingham said. “We showed up today, we were moving and ready to go.”

Ripley had other issues outside of scoring that limited the team’s ability against the Lady Cardinals. A lack of rebounding and too many turnovers helped keep Felicity in control.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t rebound the ball very well,” Canon said. “We didn’t take care of the ball very well and we definitely didn’t shoot the ball well.”

That defensive performance highlighted what Buckingham believes is one of the most complete games Felicity has played this season.

This is one of the few games that we have played four full quarters with everybody together, everybody working their butts off,” Buckingham said. “It feels good to come out of our first tournament game with everything looking solidified.”

Ripley’s Riley Finn scored a team-high 17 points. Brooke Sims finished with six. Ellaina Hutchinson added three.

“[Riley is] one of the better players in the league,” Cannon said. “We just have to have other players step up and hit some shots and want to score. That’s been an issue all year.”

Taylor McElfresh paced Felicity with 15 points including three three-point shots. Angela Jones tallied 12 with one three-pointer. Jordan Lowe scored seven points and hit the team’s fifth three-point shot.

Ayla Rutherford scored four points, all from the free-throw line.

“We’ve struggled with injuries, people being out this year,” Buckingham said. “Half the team are freshman. I felt like everybody showed up today. We lost the ball a little bit, couple turnovers and missed layups but they fought.”

Ripley’s season ends with back-to-back losses, but the Lady Jays’ record doesn’t tell the whole story. The team started the year 0-11 but finished 5-6 once the calendar flipped to 2022.

“We’ve grown a lot,” Cannon said. “We’re young. Hopefully, we work this offseason, come back and improve.”

The Lady Cardinals are slated to return to Monroe for the sectional championship on Thursday, February 17. No. 5 Felicity will face No. 2 Fayetteville-Perry at 6 p.m.