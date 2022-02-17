Submitted by Tim Hart, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessment at Felicity-Franklin Schools.

Felicity-Franklin Middle School students recently participated in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge January 24-28 . The purpose of Kindness Week is to recognize that simple day-to-day acts of kindness enable schools and communities to be kinder, safer, healthier, and more inclusive places to live, work, learn and play. Students were provided a checklist from Kids for Peace identifying intentional acts of kindness, and they were encouraged to complete each kind act over the course of the week as well as participate in additional community projects. Being able to participate in this challenge provided the students and educators the tools, the opportunity and the encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful, and inclusive culture for all. The goal is for these kind acts to continue even after the challenge is over.

The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad, California schools in 2012 to address bullying and to foster connection, inclusion, and compassion. The annual program has multiplied in enrollment each year, having grown to nearly seventeen million students in 33,000 schools, reaching across all fifty states and 115 countries.