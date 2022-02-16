UC Clermont will join with UC Blue Ash to host Regional College Open House events Wednesday, March 9, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Prospective students can visit either or both campuses and preview academic programs, meet with faculty, take tours and discuss financial aid with staff members who will be available to answer questions. The $50 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies that evening.

The University of Cincinnati’s regional colleges offer low tuition, convenient locations and access to a nationally recognized UC degree. The Open House events at UC Clermont and UC Blue Ash are free and open to all prospective students and their families. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to register in advance. Masks are required inside UC buildings.

Learn more and RSVP at uc.edu/regionals. For questions or assistance with registration with the UC Clermont Open House, call 513-558-8316 or email clermont.admissions@uc.edu. For the UC Blue Ash event, call 513-558-9998 or email admissions@ucblueash.edu.