Mercy Health – Cincinnati is hosting open interviews to fill a wide range of new and open positions located throughout Cincinnati.

The hiring event takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 at the following locations:

Mercy Health — Anderson Hospital, 7500 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, OH 45103

Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)

Mercy Health — West Hospital, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45211

The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Mercy Health Physicians, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)

RN Market Float Pool, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Mercy Health is hiring people for the following roles:

Behavioral Health Professionals (interviews at Clermont Hospital)

Cooks

Imaging

Lab

LPN (interviews at Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians)

Medical Assistants (interviews at Mercy Health Physicians)

Patient Access

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapist

RN

STNA/Care Companions

Surgical Technologists

If you don’t see your profession listed and are interested in working with Mercy Health, we encourage you to attend as there are a wide range of roles available.

At this event, applicants can learn more about employment opportunities and interview with hiring managers. Mercy Health is offering sign-on incentives and will make on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates. Attendees can enjoy lunch, register to win a raffle prize and increase their raffle entries by bringing a friend.

Mercy Health offers competitive pay, work-life balance, support to grow in your career and the resources to do so! With our recent partnership with Guild Education, you can further your education with little to zero debt to your name.

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and one that is consistently ranked as one of the top health systems in the United States for clinical performance and efficiency.