Dripping with sour grapes, John McGraw made a ridiculous and baseless allegation that the current Union Township Trustees held a so-called “secret meeting” in violation of Ohio’s open meetings law on December 17, 2021. His editorial was in the January 27, 2022 edition of The Clermont Sun. Originally, I decided not to respond. Since then, however, two people have asked me to explain it.

There’s a time for politics and a time for policy. Unfortunately, Mr. McGraw has failed to get the message that the voters sent him in November: It’s time for you to move on. Therefore, the political gamesmanship has continued.

While John McGraw, Bob McGee, and Michael Logue were the three trustees last year, Mr. Logue spearheaded a new employee’s orientation meeting for Joe Dills and me. He and I won the November election but had not yet taken office. (Our terms didn’t begin until January 1, 2022.) The only elected officials in the room were Trustee Logue and Fiscal Officer Ron Campbell. The others included the directors and managers of the various departments. Several administrative staffers also joined us for lunch. There might have been about 25 or 30 people in and out throughout the day. The new employee’s orientation meeting was in a public meeting room of a public building (Union Township Civic Center) during business hours complete with security footage available to anybody who wants to see it. And this was a “secret meeting”???

Perhaps if McGraw had been invited to the meeting, he wouldn’t have had his feelings hurt. I suppose that any meeting that he isn’t aware of is a “secret meeting.”

Former Trustee McGraw is familiar with Ohio’s open meetings laws. He knows that those laws only apply to sitting trustees and not candidates for trustee or even trustee-elects prior to them getting sworn-in. Additionally, he also knows that all three sitting trustees can attend informational type meetings together, provided that they do not deliberate township business.

It’s very convenient that McGraw has taken a sudden interest in Ohio’s open meetings laws. If he truly wants to investigate potential violations, he might want to look in the mirror and consider the eight years when he was a trustee. Many citizens found it curious that hundreds of decisions were made by the then-trustees with little or no public discussion at all. How is that possible without violating Ohio’s open meetings laws? But in the mind of Mr. McGraw: Nothing to see here. Move along.

In contrast, Chairman Logue, Vice Chairman Dills, and I have vibrant robust discussions during trustee meetings. Keep in mind that it is perfectly acceptable for trustees to talk outside of open meetings about politics, sports, family, or nearly anything else. With the exception of open meetings and executive sessions, it is illegal for us to deliberate township business. We have not, do not, and will not. We follow the law and have our robust discussions in open public meetings and executive sessions. That’s the law and that’s the way it is.

John Becker has been a Union Township Trustee since January 1, 2022. He previously served as a State Representative from 2013 – 2020 until forced out by term limits. His website is www.BeckerGOP.com and can be reached at BeckerGOP@Fuse.net or 513-753-6440 (voice only).