Samuel “Sam” Preston Duvall, Jr., of Milford, Ohio passed away on January 31, 2022, at the age of 95.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Angie Flashman and Elijah Elliot; numerous -great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and William Duvall. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Frances (nee Meade); daughter, Sharon Rose Elliott; grandchildren, Billy Carter, Lisa Carter, Kenneth Herbert Flashman, Jr.; parents, Samuel and Rosa Duvall, Sr.; siblings, Lonnie, Clyde, Herbert, Ben, and Harold Duvall, Pearl Richmonds, Thelma Terry, Geraldine Hughes; caregiver and friend, Carol Weddle. A funeral service will be held at 1pm at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, Ohio, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service. Interment will take place following services at Greenberry Cemetery.