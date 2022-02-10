Martha C. Madlener of Amelia OH died January 22 at Hospice East. Martha was born February 22, 1931, in Cozaddale OH, the daughter of Corinne (Herget) and Joseph Varble. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold, and sister Mary Sheets.

She is survived by son Jerry (Debbie) Madlener, daughters Mary Madlener and Ginger Roth, grandson Steve, and great-grandson Taylor. Martha is also survived by cousin Wayne Shannon of Sarasota FL, sister-in-law Ruth Madlener, nieces Linda Nordyke, Barbara Greco, Becky Crocker, nephew Dave Madlener, and her special cat companion, Sam.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com.