oyce Owens, passed away on February 1, 2022 at her residence, with family by her side at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Minnie Curl, husband Robert L Owens & son Jeffrey (Peggi Emerson) Owens; survived by son Robert R (Betty) Owens; daughter Bev (Jay) Owens Hedrick; daughter Jennifer (Ray) Montgomery; GRANDCHILDREN: Aften (Brian) Bell; Jacklyn (Coleman) Brokamp; Brian(Rose) Conley; Jason (Rachel) Conley; Jeniece (Ronnie Niehaus) McKinney; Kyle (Kelly) Owens; Melissa Owens; Travis (Emily) Owens; GREATGRANDCHILDREN: Sydney Bell; Cal Conley; Trevor Conley; McKenna Conley; Kyla Conley; Izzy Conley; Audrey Emery; DJ Jenkins; Jaelyn McKinney; Olivia McKinney; Jack Owens; Rue Owens; Oliver Owens; Wilder Owens; Eloise Rowe. Joyce is also survived by Louise Bowling, Lillian Cuccio, Sandy Reese, and numerous other friends at her condo.

Joyce Owens was born in Cincinnati on August 1, 1927 and raised in Oakley. She graduated from Withrow High School in 1944.

Interests include watching her sons, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren play baseball and softball on the local recreational fields in Clermont and Hamilton County. She followed the Cincinnati Reds on television and attended numerous games at Crosley Field, Riverfront Stadium, and recently at Great American Ballpark when in 2018, she attended a game as the oldest of 4 generations with her family. She spent numerous summers at Cottage Park in Anderson Township with her family from 1950 thru the nineties as a resident.

Joyce worked part time in the late 1950’s, doing surveys for B&B Research, and later in life began working full time for Oakley Building and Loan, which is now First Financial, as a bank teller. After retiring in 1995, Joyce worked part time at Expressway Park in accounting for over 10 years.

Service was conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday February 9, 2022 at Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Friends gathered one hour prior to the services. She was laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make-A-Wish of Southern Ohio, 4500 Cooper Rd, Suite 304, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, 513-745-9474, www.wish.org.

A special thanks to Queen City Hospice and Sandy Reese for their excellent care during her last days.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.springgrove.org.