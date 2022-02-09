The U.S. Grant Homestead Association of Georgetown, will hold its first event celebrating the 200th anniversary of U.S. Grant’s Birthday on February 17, 2022 at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio at 7pm.

The presenter will be Christy Coleman, of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Her topic will be “Grant: A Civil Rights President”.

Coleman examines Grant’s role in liberating the enslaved-people, eliminating the Klu Klux Klan, and establishing civil rights of the slaves and their right to vote.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Christy S. Coleman has served as Chief Executive Officer of some of the Nation’s most prominent museums. She’s a tireless advocate for the power of museums, narrative correction, diversity and inclusiveness. Ms. Coleman is an innovator and leader in the museum field having held leadership roles at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, The American Civil War Museum and now as the Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

She’s written numerous articles, is an accomplished screenwriter, public speaker, and has appeared on several national news and history programs. Ms. Coleman is the recipient of numerous awards for her decades of impact. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 31 People Changing the South, and in 2019, Worth Magazine named her one of the Women Changing the World.

This is the first of several events taking place in Brown and Clermont Counties, during 2022, celebrating Grant’s birthday. There is no charge, but tickets are required. For more information, visit: freedomcenter.org.

A detailed program is available by calling 877-372-8177 or at usgrantboyhoodhome.org.