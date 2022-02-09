The Milford High School Department of Athletics is pleased to announce that 18 members of its Class of 2022 will continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level. The student-athletes that have committed to continuing their academic and athletic futures are Logan Bartholomew (Football-West Virginia State University), Kaitlyn Bibb (Softball-Muskingum University), Lyric Birkley (Women’s Soccer-Bridgewater College), Chase Duesing (Football-University of Indianapolis), Evan Fentress (Men’s Swimming-The Ohio State University), Ethan Foster (Men’s Lacrosse-Otterbein University), Olivia Gentry (Women’s Volleyball-Springfield College), Landen Gooley (Women’s Soccer-Ashland University), Bryana Hendry (Women’s Soccer-Warner University), Adam Horn (Men’s Golf-Wright State University), Trevor Ings (Football-Butler University), Gillian Roeder (Women’s Lacrosse-Otterbein University), Abbey Sauers (Women’s Swimming-Lake Forest College), Jessica Shay (Women’s Golf-York College of Pennsylvania), Eli Simones (Men’s Soccer-Goshen College), Kendall Slusher (Women’s Golf-Franklin University), Taylor Stemmerding (Softball-Muskingum University) and Sophie Wohl (Women’s Soccer-Anderson University).

Bartholomew had a decorated senior season with a myriad of honors for his play on the Eagle offensive line. He was a first team All-ECC honoree, along with a second team all-city by the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association, a second team Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star and honorable mention all-district by the Southwest Ohio media.

At West Virginia State, an NCAA Division II program in Institute, WV, Bartholomew will play for head coach John Pennington. Logan is the son of Shane and Kristal Bartholomew.

Bibb earned honorable mention All-ECC recognition as a junior. Playing second base all year, her final numbers showed a .456 batting average, eight doubles, a homer and 24 RBI.

At Muskingum, an NCAA Division III program in New Concord, OH, Bibb will play for head coach Kari Winters. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Nancy and Jason Bibb.

Birkley earned first team All-ECC, first team Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star and was a member of the Southwest Ohio All-District squad. She is a three-time All-ECC award winner after earning second team as a sophomore and honorable mention last year. During her senior campaign, she was second in the ECC in assists (11), third in points (29) and fifth in goals (9).

At Bridgewater, an NCAA Division III program in Bridgewater, VA, Birkley will play for head coach Mike Van Horn. Lyric is the daughter of Deborah and Brian Birkley.

Duesing was a dangerous threat at wide receiver and tight end during his football career. An injury cut short his senior season after four games, but he still managed 17 catches for 285 yards as a senior. He finished his career with 46 catches for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II program in Indianapolis, IN, Duesing will play for head coach Chris Keevers. Chase is the son of Matt and Wendy Duesing.

Fentress has been one of the top swimmers in school history during his career. He’s qualified for the OHSAA State Championships in at least one event in each of the first three years of his career, with a best finish of sixth in the 100 butterfly last year. He’s a seven-time All-ECC honoree in his first three years

At Ohio State, an NCAA Division I program in Columbus, OH, Fentress will compete for head coach Bill Dorenkott. Evan is the son of Julie and Scott Fentress.

Foster had an outstanding junior season as goalie of the ECC Champion Lacrosse team. For his efforts, he was named second team All-ECC as well as honorable mention All-Region and Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star. He ranked fourth in the league with 199 saves last spring.

At Otterbein, an NCAA Division III program in Westerville, OH, Foster will play for head coach Colin Hartnett. Ethan is the son of Jelly and Joe Foster.

Gentry was a first time All-ECC selection in her senior season, earning honorable mention. Her final senior season numbers show just under two kills per set and a solid .390 hitting percentage. She was also a force at the net with 52 blocks this season.

At Springfield, an NCAA Division III program in Springfield, MA, Gentry will play for head coach Moira Long. Olivia is the daughter of Tony and Lisa Gentry.

Gooley was an integral piece of the MHS soccer squad that captured the ECC Championship last fall. She finished the year with four goals and four assists.

At Ashland, an NCAA Division II program in Ashland, OH, Gooley will play for head coach Cayleb Paulino. Landen is the daughter of Misty and Nate Gooley.

Hendry has been active in club soccer, while also playing three years on the JVA & JVB squads at Milford. She has also excelled as a member of the Eagles’ Track team, where she helped the 4×200 meter relay squad qualify for Regionals last spring, while also setting a new school record.

At Warner, an NAIA program in Lake Wales, FL, Hendry will play for head coach and Cincinnati native Payton Chitwood. Bryana is the daughter of Jessica & Matt Waller and Kevin Hendry.

Horn had a big senior year, highlighted by being tabbed the ECC Player of the Year. He was also chosen a first team Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star and first team All-District in a vote of area coaches. He paced the league with a nine-hole average of 36.8, while finishing in the top-four in both of the ECC tournaments this year, including runner-up honors in the postseason championship. He concludes his career as a four-time all-conference selection.

At Wright State, an NCAA Division I program in Dayton, OH, Horn will play for head coach Conner Lash. Adam is the son of Andy and Kim Horn.

Ings picked up second team All-ECC honors last fall as the Eagles’ right tackle along the offensive line. The efforts of the offensive line helped Milford average 145 yards per game on the ground. Late in the season, Ings was pressed into two-way action, totaling 10 tackles including 2.5 for loss, half a sack and a forced fumble.

At Butler, an NCAA Division I FCS program in Indianapolis, IN, Ings will play for head coach Mike Uremovich. Trevor is the son of Christopher and Tara Ings.

Roeder was an All-ECC honorable mention selection following her junior year. She capped her junior year with 27 goals, 25 groundballs and 24 draw controls, ranking in the top-20 in the league in all three categories.

At Otterbein, an NCAA Division III program in Westerville, OH, Roeder will play for head coach Rachael Griffith. Gillian is the son of John and Kim Roeder.

Sauers is a two-time All-ECC honoree during her career. She was a second team choice as a sophomore and honorable mention last year. At the recent ECC Championships, she earned top-four finishes as a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay squads.

At Lake Forest, an NCAA Division III program in Lake Forest, IL, Sauers will compete for head coach Vadim Tashlitsky. Abbey is the daughter of Karen and Mark Sauers.

Shay’s list of accolades for her senior year included first team All-ECC, as well as honorable mention All-District and Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star. She finished third in the ECC for the league champion Eagles with a 41.1 scoring average.

At York, an NCAA Division III program in Spring Garden Township, PA, Shay will play for head coach David Boslough. Jessica is the daughter of Jennifer and Kyle Norsworthy.

Simones’ senior season featured berths on both the All-ECC and Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star second teams. A big-time scorer for the Eagles, he was among the top-10 ECC players in goals (11), assists (8) and points (30) in his first-ever all-conference season.

At Goshen, an NAIA program in Goshen, IN, Simones will play for head coach Victor Newberg. Eli is the son of Joseph and Heidi Simones.

Slusher was a member of the ECC Champion Eagle squad, earning honorable mention All-ECC honors. She finished 24th in the league with a 50.5 average.

At Franklin, an NCAA Division III program in Franklin, IN, Slusher will play for head coach Roger Lundy. Kendall is the daughter of Kate and Grant Slusher.

Stemmerding had a monster junior year, playing an important role in Milford’s ECC Championship. A first team All-ECC selection last spring, Stemmerding occupied centerfield and the No. 2 slot in the line-up and ended up with a .468 batting average for the year. Her final numbers also showed 12 doubles, four triples, a pair of home runs and 24 RBI.

At Muskingum, an NCAA Division III program in New Concord, OH, Stemmerding will play for head coach Kari Winters. Taylor is the daughter of Lisa and Doug Stemmerding.

Wohl was a member of the ECC Champions on the pitch last fall, as well as the All-ECC second team. Her senior campaign featured solid defense, along with two goals and an assist.

At Anderson, an NCAA Division II program in Anderson, SC, Wohl will play for head coach Sarah Jacobs. Sophie is the daughter of Carolyn and James Wohl.

Further signee information will be shared throughout the 2021-22 academic year as it is finalized.