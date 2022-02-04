CancerFree KIDS raises nearly $575K at record-breaking fundraiser

Submitted by CancerFree KIDS.

CancerFree KIDS is celebrating after the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year delivered a rousing success. The Cincinnati area organization hosted a virtual format of its annual Celebration of Champions event on November 12 and raised $574,379 for childhood cancer research. Cincinnati Bell and CBTS were this year’s presenting sponsors of the fundraiser, and more than 400 donors contributed to the event. The fundraiser results represent a nearly 28 percent increase over 2020 results, and a 34 percent increase over the 2019 Celebration of Champions.

The event also recognized two ‘Champions.’ Samantha Timmons is a pediatric cancer survivor who has now dedicated her career to help other ill children. Samantha was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2006 when she was 13-years old. She was given a clean bill of health a year later after undergoing 14 rounds of chemotherapy. Samantha is now married and a mother of a young daughter. She is also a school services specialist at Cincinnati Children’s, serving as a liaison between schools and patients, helping children stay on track with their schoolwork while seeking medical treatment.

CancerFree KIDS also recognized Eliana Boerner, whose brother Jonathan was also diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2017 at the age of 13. Over the next three years, Jonathan spent more than 200 days in the hospital enduring chemotherapy, four surgeries, several rounds of radiation, and experimental treatments to help him fight cancer. Jonathan died at 16 years old in April 2020. His sister Eliana was recognized for her status as the top fundraiser for CancerFree KIDS’ annual Night for the Fight event, and the Boerner family’s continued participation in the organization’s annual Butterfly Walk.

“We commend Samantha and Jonathan for the strength and perseverance they demonstrated during each of their battles with pediatric cancer,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “Unfortunately, there are more children fighting cancer every day. CancerFree KIDS will continue to support innovative research thanks to the donors who supported our Celebration of Champions.”

This year’s fundraiser transitioned to a virtual event in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 400 supporters contributed to Celebration of Champions through sponsorships, Fund-a-Grant pledges, and a variety of online auctions and raffles.

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund high-risk, highreward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments for children with cancer to give every kid a chance to grow up.

Please visit www.cancerfreekids.org to learn more about CancerFree KIDS and the research it supports.