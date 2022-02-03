Karel Bare, age 72, passed away on January 25, 2022. Karel was born on September 25, 1949 to Betty (nee McFarland) and the late James Bare, Sr. He was the loving husband of Judy Bare (nee Dealtey); beloved father of Wendi and the late Kristal; cherished grandfather of 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Danny (Connie) Bare, James Bare, Jr. and Kathy Webb. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

