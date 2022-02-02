Batavia Academic Quiz team unstoppable through eight matches this year

Buzzer in if you know the answer: Mr. Ramsay finds an earwig in a glass of milk in this novel, which takes place in the Hebrides.

Answer: To the Lighthouse by author Virginia Woolf.

Maybe landmark epidemiology is more your speed.

Buzzer in if you know the answer: John Snow (no, not the Game of Thrones character) proved that a water pump on London’s Broad Street was the source of an 1854 epidemic of what disease that leads to diarrhea, and is caused by a germ in genus Vibrio?

Answer: Cholera.

Those questions-answers come from the National Academic Quiz Tournaments list of questions for the 2019 High School National Championship Tournament.

Batavia High School’s Academic Quiz Team might have better aptitude for answering such questions. After all, they’re currently on a 20-0 streak across the last two seasons, as of this writing.

The Bulldogs are led by music teacher Dave Smith, who began teaching at Batavia in 2005 after graduating from Ohio State and Miami University.

To end the AQT season, Batavia hosts a student vs. teacher match, where Smith played against the students for several years, saying he really enjoyed the experience.

“When the position opened, I jumped at the chance,” he said. “There were several seniors on the first team who were leaders in the band program that coached me through the first year on match strategy and study habits. They helped lay the foundation for the success we have had in recent years.”

He teaches the band, guitar and percussion classes, as well as both choirs. After school, he teaches jazz band, and basketball band and marching band during those respective seasons.

A trait that makes Smith the right coach for the job in his fourth season as coach, is that he’s still an “avid student,” as he calls it, of history and music, subjects he’s always loved.

There is cross-over with the students, too. Smith explained that many of the students on AQT are top academic students in their grade and many of them are members of band and choir.

The 15-player team is led by six senior members and specifically, seniors Sophie Biernat and Matt Conover, who are returning high scorers from last season.

Smith said senior leadership and “outstanding” alphabet rounds are provided by Alizea Murdock and Grace Barnes.

“We were fortunate to add two strong academic seniors this year with Will Moorehead and Austin Hensley. We have two outstanding juniors who lead us in history and geography in Lucas Denney and Dexter Beam,” Smith added.

In addition, Smith said Bulldogs AQT has a group of “super sophomores,” including Jack Garrsion, Mahi Patel, Yash Dayel, Harmon Kahl, Drew Smith, Sierrah Stauffer and freshmen Nick Scott.

“Our 15-player team rotates players in an attempt to play everyone at each match,” he said.

AQT has league matches every Tuesday and Thursday from the beginning of January until mid-February. To prepare for January, the team starts having weekly practices in November and then practice weekly on Wednesdays during the season.

In each match, there are categories that remain constant through all the matches, so each student on the team picks an area or two of expertise to focus their studying, Smith explained.

During practice, Smith said they review information in those categories and everyone receives study guides they can access online.

Similar to sports contests, quiz team matches are defined by two halfs or “packets”. Each team has questions specifically for that team, as well as groups of toss-up questions for whichever player knows the answer first to buzz in.

Smith said there is also an alphabet round where students work together for three minutes to answer all 10 questions beginning with the same letter of the alphabet.

In a preseason tournament in Russel, Kentucky, which uses a different format, the Bulldogs were undeterred: They still came out fourth out of 13 teams and were the highest-scoring small school, Smith said.

That qualified them to play in the NAQT National Tournament at the end of April in Chicago. The tournament features 40 teams, all from small schools in a two-day tournament.

Smith said the team is also scheduled to play in the Ohio Small School State Tournament in mid-March and hope to earn a spot in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference regional tournament.

The team finished the regular season last year at 12-0 and won the league in the SBAAC. This season, with four matches remaining, they’re at 8-0.

Overall, since Smith became coach, they are 37-7 in league matches.

“We are successful because of teamwork. I have had wonderful seniors each of the past three years who have had strong individual statistical seasons,” Smith said. “To their credit, each of those classes spent an equal amount of time trying to coach younger players and build for the future.”

Those players helped to organize study topics, provided study materials and sat out rounds at matches so younger players would have a chance to play and learn, Smith added.

“It has been a wonderful experience to see them work together, encourage each other, support each other and push each other to be great,” he said. “Our success cannot happen without a great group of unselfish leaders.”