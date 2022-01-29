Virgil Keith Foster, age 67, of New Richmond, Ohio, passed away on January 20, 2022, with his children by his side. Virgil was born on November 16, 1954 in Grayling, Michigan to Richard and Isabelle (Cowles) Foster.

He was loved dearly by his family and anyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. He knew no stranger. He was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, photography, astronomy, hot rods, sunny days, friends and family gatherings, and a good hard day’s work. He was a jack-of-all-trades, former volunteer fireman, former truck driver, professional carpenter, the Facility Maintenance Manager at Cincinnati Gear, farmer, and lifelong Christian. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Isabelle Foster; aunt, Joy Foster; wife, Carol E. (Redick) Foster; and son, Brian Foster. He is survived by his siblings, Isabelle “Liz” Foster, Paul (Liana) Foster, Mark (Stormy) Foster, Timothy “T.J.” Foster, Rebecca “Becky” Foster, and David (Sandy) Foster; his children, Virgil Dewey Foster, Miranda (Bryan) Foster, and Adam (Anna) Foster; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral at 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube through the E.C. Nurre funeral home tribute page listed under Virgil’s obituary for those unable to attend in person. A remembrance celebration will follow the service for anyone who would like to attend. His final resting place will be with his family. www.ecnurre.com.