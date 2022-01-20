Goshen High School students build, deliver beds to children

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, GHS principal.

During the 2021-2022 school year at Goshen High School, Mr. Russell’s carpentry class joined forces with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization, dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. In August, Mr. Russell came to Principal Stephanie Walker, to discuss the need to make a difference for children in our community. Mr. Russell felt passionately that all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to sleep and recharge each night. Too many children go without a bed, or warm bedding, sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors in our nation, state, and communities.

Mr. Russell and his students recently made their first delivery of 7 beds in two homes in the Goshen community. Students helped assemble the beds and fully outfitted them with fun child-themed bedding. Mr. Russell stated that it was the class’s goal to make 10 bunk beds this fall, and they were able to accomplish that. Mr. Russell stated, “It started with the goal of getting one child off of the floor before Christmas. The Saturday before Christmas, we delivered 7 beds. We had 7 children sleep in a bed for Christmas, and in some situations, for the very first time in their life.”

Alex Rupp, GHS Senior, stated, “I think I can speak for all of us that this was an indescribable, life changing event. It made us feel so good to know that we were building beds for a child in our town. The experience of delivering and watching kids run into their rooms to see their towering beds and their shark bed sheets is something I will never forget. I don’t get involved in my community often. This project made me realize that I need to. I walked into conditions that were unreal to me. This project made me appreciate what I have and every ounce of work that I put into the bed. It was an amazing experience for all of us.”

Many thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Mrs. Sheli D’Orazio; Goshen Local Schools Family Engagement Specialist, Epiphany Methodist Church and Lowes for partnering on this life changing project. “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

If you live in the Goshen Community and are without a bed for your children, please reach out to Sheli D’Orazioat dorazios@goshenlocalschools.org.