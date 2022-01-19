Chris Hicks: Corruption in Clermont County is not ‘unusual’ at all

On December 16, The Clermont Sun had a simple headline, “Uible acquitted on charges.” The headline on an Erin Glynn, Cincinnati.com article was more provocative. It said, “Ex-Clermont County Commissioner David Uible acquitted of forgery in unusual legal decision.” It was not an “unusual legal decision” in Clermont County. It was par for the course of a corrupt judicial and political system.

The “unusual decision” has overshadowed the absolute depravity of Uible. He is on multiple recorded calls brazenly lying, seeking the destruction of evidence, and mocking law enforcement. He sought “untraceable” approaches and payment in cash in a scheme to send fraudulent political mailers to Clermont Countians. He did it all while on probation for prior petition fraud and while endorsed by the equally depraved Clermont County GOP.

Bernard Boerger was the detective on the Uible case. He did a great job. The judge, Jerry McBride, did not. McBride threw Boerger under the bus, stating in his decision, “A more thorough investigation could perhaps have provided the state with sufficient evidence to satisfy jurisdictional and venue challenges.” The issue was not the “state” nor the “investigation,” and the “venue challenges” were a figment of McBride’s imagination. McBride had been endorsed in his last run for judge by the Clermont GOP who was, at the time, chaired by Uible. The issue is a cowardly judge who dared not put a political insider in jail.

Judge Jerry McBride was once talked about in the legal community as the only Common Pleas Judge who was mostly above county politics in his decisions. That sentiment has been fading for some time and is now obliterated.

McBride’s “unusual decision” was that Uible walked on a faux technicality that the venue was wrong. Venue has to do with where a case can be tried. Often more than one place can be a proper venue. The venue for the Uible case was absolutely, properly Clermont County. That is what makes the “unusual legal decision” stand out and permanently scar McBride.

There are at least eight clear points of venue, any one of them alone would answer the question:

1. The crime was reported to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office by the Clermont County person being impersonated by Uible.

2. Uible paid for the mailers in a Home Depot parking lot in Clermont County.

3. The illegal mailers showed up in Clermont County mailboxes.

4. The mailing list came from the Clermont County Board of Elections.

5. The return address on the mailers was in Clermont County.

6. Uible was running for office in Clermont County.

7. Uible was attempting to trick voters in Clermont County

8. Uible called Detective Boerger, sitting in his Clermont County office, and lied to him.

All of that was in evidence before McBride.

Imagine calling in a threat to the Clermont County Common Pleas Court, lying to Clermont County, detectives about it, and then, when arrested, making a claim, “I made the call from Hamilton County so I cannot be prosecuted in Clermont County.” It would be ridiculous and laughed out of court unless the individual, like Uible, was connected in Clermont County politics.

The corrupt political culture in Clermont County makes sure insiders are protected at all costs. The courts and prosecutor have long been part of it. Different rules.

And the message to law enforcement is clear: anyone in law enforcement who dare challenge a political insider is on their own.

Detective Boerger, you did good work. You deserve a county better than this. Politically-connected insiders come before justice, facts, and good work. In your new role as head of the jail, look in the faces of the inmates and realize that many of them are probably better people than David Uible.

Chris Hicks is a member of the Clermont GOP Executive Committee and an outspoken advocate for clean government and politics in Clermont County and beyond.