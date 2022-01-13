Home Community Rep. Wenstrup honors the Live Oaks/Milford all-female Raiders team Community Rep. Wenstrup honors the Live Oaks/Milford all-female Raiders team January 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Submitted by Great Oaks. Congressman Brad Wenstrup came to Live Oaks Career Campus to honor the Live Oaks/Milford JROTC national champion all-female JROTC Raider team and the other national placing teams on Jan. 7. View Comments Batavia broken clouds enter location 24.7 ° F 26.4 ° 23.4 ° 73 % 1.3mph 75 % Thu 33 ° Fri 33 ° Sat 26 ° Sun 32 ° Mon 39 °