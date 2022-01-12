On Jan. 4, the Union Township Board of Trustees conducted its reorganization meeting at the Civic Center with Trustee Michael Logue and newly elected Trustees John Becker and Joe Dills.

Prior to the meeting, Becker and Dills were sworn in by Judge Kevin Miles of the Clermont County Municipal Court. Afterwards, Fiscal Officer Ron Campbell called the meeting to order and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

The first decision made by the new Board of Trustees was electing Michael Logue as Chairman of the Board and Trustee Joe Dills as Vice-Chairman.

“I am honored by the trust put in me by my colleagues to lead this Board in 2022,” Michael Logue commented after the meeting. “The voters sent a loud message that they are ready for change and I am excited to work with my new colleagues to ensure Union Township continues to grow and thrive.”

Following the election of Chairman, the Board set the 2022 meeting schedule.

Meetings will be held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. Prior to COVID during 2020, meetings have been held twice per month. The Board, as well as interim Township Administrator Cory Wright, listened to community concerns and believe the business of the township can be conducted in a single efficient meeting. This decision eliminates the doubling of staff hours and the inconvenience of Union Township residents needing to attend multiple meetings per month.

The meetings are at 6:00 p.m. at the Union Township Civic Center. Meetings are also streamed live online.