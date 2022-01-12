DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, today announced its association with Mercy Health – Cincinnati, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, to provide patients another way to receive care in the comfort of their homes. The collaboration between DispatchHealth and Mercy Health will bring acute care to those patients in the Cincinnati region who often struggle with access to care when they need it.

DispatchHealth’s complete platform delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients in their homes. Patients can request DispatchHealth’s acute medical care for a wide range of common to complex injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure, and more. To request care, patients can call, visit DispatchHealth.com or access a free mobile app, no referral is needed. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient’s home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

“At Mercy Health, we pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our patients and meeting our patients where they are,” said Stephen Feagins, MD, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health – Cincinnati. “Our association with DispatchHealth is an example of our focus on innovative relationships that are changing the health care landscape. With DispatchHealth, we are bringing the house call back to the residents of Cincinnati and adding to our ability to care for patients in person at physical locations, virtually and now at home.”

“DispatchHealth is redefining what is possible for a patient’s health care journey. Our proven approach to high acuity, in-home care not only improves patient outcomes it also reduces medical costs,” said Mark Prather, co-founder, and chief executive officer of DispatchHealth. “We are thrilled to partner with Mercy Health to expand our unique care model in Ohio and within the Bon Secours Mercy Health organization.”

DispatchHealth began its association with Bon Secours, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, in Richmond, VA, more than four years ago. During that time, it has prevented more than 4,000 patient 911 transports, emergency department visits, and observation and inpatient stays. Additionally, DispatchHealth began operations in Ohio in December 2020 and over the last year has rapidly increased the number of markets it serves throughout the state. The collaboration with Mercy Health will expand the company’s reach to more patients in Ohio.