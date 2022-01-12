The Clermont County Public Library is seeking submissions for the annual Short Story Contest. Entries will be accepted between January 1, 2022 through January 31, 2022.

Short Story Judging

The competition is open to original, unpublished short stories between 1,000 and 2,500 words.

Submissions should be suitable for a general audience.

Please submit only one entry per person.

The contest is divided into the Teen category (ages 11-17) and the Adult category (18 and over).

Manuscripts will be read in a blind format where the judges do not know the names of the authors of the stories they are reading. Please do not include your name in your manuscript document.

Submissions should be double spaced and in a legible font. Word Docs, Word Docx, and Txt files will be accepted.

Winners

First-, second- and third- place winners will be announced on April 18, 2022, and the stories will be published on the library’s website.

First-place winners receive a $150 gift card.

Second-place winners receive a $100 gift card.

Third-place winners receive a $50 gift card.

If your story is chosen, you must be able to visit one of our locations to claim your prize.

Submit your story

Email your submission to: contest@clermontlibrary.org

In the body of your email, include:

Your name

Category (Adult or Teen)

Phone number

Remember to attach your story!

Best of luck!