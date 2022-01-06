Home Community DAV and DAVA supports Christmas gifts for veterans Community DAV and DAVA supports Christmas gifts for veterans January 6, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) Activities Coordinator Melissa Ladd (center) accepts a check from Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak (right) for $200.00, while DAVA Department Adjutant Joyce Hutchinson (left) observes. The check was a donation for Christmas gifts to be purchased for OVH residents. Earlier, the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Senior Advisor Raymond Hutchinson had presented a donation of $500.00 to Ms. Ladd, also to be used for the purchase Christmas gifts for the veterans. “The checks from the DAVA, DAV and other Veteran Service Organizations are combined by OVH Volunteer Service Coordinator Hanna Hopper,” said Unit #63 Commander Plahovinsak, “and the OVH staff obtains and distributes the Christmas gifts to the veteran residents.” Submitted by the John Plahovinsak with DAV. View Comments Batavia broken clouds enter location 20.4 ° F 22 ° 19.3 ° 58 % 5.4mph 75 % Thu 18 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 37 ° Sun 42 ° Mon 40 °