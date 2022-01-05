Union Twp. man charged with attempted murder after November 2021 shooting incident

A Union Township man was indicted on various charges, including attempted murder, related to a shooting incident in November 2021.

Kevin Easley-Commodore, 18, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, and one count of improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation.

The Sheriff’s Office said that gunshots were heard in the heard of the Olive Branch Townhome community, located at Stonelick Woods Ct. in Batavia Township, in the early hours of Nov. 14, 2021.

Deputies found spent casings in the parking lot and one of the residence’s in the complex showed evidence of being hit by the gunfire.

Nobody was injured inside of the residence, however.

Two juveniles told deputies about a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident “appears to be an isolated incident among known parties,” and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Easley-Commodore was arrested the same day as the indict on Dec. 28, 2021.

Bond was set at $600,000 the next day by Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Victor Haddad.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Jan. 11.