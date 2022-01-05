The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) is the cornerstone benefit received by survivors of veterans who died due to their service-connected disabilities. However, improvements to the DIC are desperately needed and Congress is now taking positive action.

Representative Jahanna Hayes and Senator Jon Tester have recently introduced legislation entitled, The Caring for Survivors Act of 2021. This proposed Act would make necessary updates to properly ensure families of disabled veterans are cared for long after the disabled veteran passes away.

Currently there are 10 cosponsors of this bill in the Senate and thirty (30) cosponsors of the legislation in the House of Representatives. Unfortunately, there are no cosponsors, in either the House or the Senate, from the State of Ohio.

The DIC is a tax-free benefit to the veterans’ survivors. The legislation would increase the monthly benefit amount to match benefits provided by other federal agencies survivor programs. It would also ease the eligibility criteria for DIC to allow additional members to be the recipients.

The proposed increase in compensation would amount to 55% of what a totally disabled veteran receives each month, which would be the largest increase since DIC was created in 1993, almost 30 years ago.

The Caring for Survivors Act of 2021 would also address “the ten (10) consecutive years” provision in the DIC. Currently, families of veterans who are rated at 100% disabled for less than 10 consecutive years and die from a non-service-connected condition are not eligible for DIC.

The proposed legislation would replace the “10 consecutive year” rule with a graduated scale of benefits that begins at five years for initial eligibility at 50%. It would gradually increase to the full benefit at ten (10) years, after determination of disability.

“Our bipartisan bill will fix outdated policies, bringing surviving spouses and family members’ earned benefits in line with other federal programs,” said Senator Jon Testor. “And it’ll reduce bureaucratic red tape to ensure no survivor is unfairly kept from the benefits they need in the future.”

On April 28, 2021, the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held hearings on the Senate version of the legislation.

“For more than two decades, as the cost of living has steadily increased,” said Representative Jahanna Hayes, “these survivors have been forced to make tough decisions on where they can live, medications they can afford, what groceries they can buy.”

On October 20, 2021, the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held hearings on the House version of the legislation. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) testified in support of The Caring for Survivors Act of 2021 at this hearing.

Strengthening and enhancing benefits for survivors is part of the DAV’s critical policy goals for the 117th Congressional Session.

“It is past time for a much-needed update to DIC benefits,” said DAV National Legislative Director Joy Ilem. “Caring for the families of seriously disabled veterans should not stop when the veteran dies, which is why DAV will continue to advocate for improved benefits on their behalf.”

My Opinion: The Caring for Survivors Act of 2021 is a bill dedicated for disabled veterans and their surviving families. Disabled veterans will not benefit from the changes to the DIC, but their survivors certainly will.

I agree with DAV Assistant National Legislative Director Jeremy Villanueva when he testified on October 20, 2021 that: “To honor these veterans, we should ensure that, to the best extent possible, their families are taken care of by the nation that they have served and those who have laid so costly a sacrifice on the altar of freedom are honored for their sacrifice.”

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran. He is currently serving as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Benefits Protection Team Leader (BPTL). For further information on the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) please contact: plahovinsak@msn.com.