Lady Rockets top Lady Tigers 46-28

Bethel-Tate’s Hailey Sampson led the Lady Tigers with 12 points in the team’s loss to Fayetteville. Photo/Garth Shanklin Bethel-Tate’s Abby Dunn drives to the hoop against Fayetteville. Photo/Garth Shanklin Photo/Garth Shanklin

Girls basketball teams from Bethel-Tate and Fayetteville-Perry matched up on the court on December 22 in one last contest before both teams took a holiday break.

Rebounding proved to be the key, as Fayetteville’s ability to limit the Lady Tigers’ on the glass helped the Lady Rockets to a 46-28 win.

The Lady Rockets led 13-6 after one quarter and 20-13 at halftime. They outscored the Lady Tigers 26-15 in the second half to secure the win and improve to 3-5 overall on the season. The loss dropped Bethel-Tate to 2-8 overall.

“It’s been a process,” Bethel-Tate head coach Gary Cowens said. “We’ve played some good teams and took some hits with those teams score-wise, but we just can’t get over the hump as far as understanding the fundamentals of the game.”

The Lady Tigers didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing 10 of 48 from the field and two of 17 from beyond the arc. As such, opportunities for rebounds were plenty, but the team couldn’t take advantage of those chances.

“When we practice that, we talk about getting your backside into their gut, get them out of there then go release and get the ball,” Cowens said. “A lot of our bigs just think you can stand there, as long as you’re in front of them you’re OK but that’s not the case.”

Rebounding woes were only the tip of the iceberg of problems Bethel-Tate had during the game.

“We struggle boxing out, covering the baseline, knowing you’re in help defense and we take crazy shots,” Cowens said. “We’re discombobulated, for lack of a better word.”

Fayetteville head coach Victoria Rummel said the Lady Rockets knew they would be able to control the glass even with their lack of height.

“We knew we’d be able to rebound,” Rummel said. “We struggle height wise, but my girls really work hard underneath the basket. WE’ve really worked on getting position. I would have liked to see us rebound a little better on the offensive side, but I thought defensively we did well.”

The Lady Rockets didn’t exactly light up the floor from the field either, but they did enough to get the job done.

“We had talked for a little while about that, seen film and we knew what we were going to do defensively,” Rummel said. “We knew what we had to do offensively to get looks at the basket. We haven’t been shooting real well, we’ve been struggling from the floor and even the line. That’s not like us.”

Rummel added it would be important for the Lady Rockets to solve their shooting woes before the Brown County Holiday Tournament this week.

“We had a few extra shooting practices in the gym trying to get our shots down,” Rummell said. “We got to the line like we wanted, we struggled to finish again. Getting ready for the Brown County Holiday Tournament, we’re going to have to shoot better than 25 percent from the field.”

Final stats for Fayetteville were not available at press time, but freshman Ryley Kleemeyer scored her first career varsity points late in the second half of the contest.

“We just brought her up two games ago,” Rummel said. “We ‘re all very excited for her. That’s one of the things I love about this group. They’re happy for each other. They were excited, they’re proud of her.”

Hailey Sampson led Bethel-Tate with 12 points. Sam Tolliver scored nine. Ashley Bee tallied four and Abby Dunn scored three points for the Lady Tigers. Haley Johnson led Bethel-Tate with seven rebounds.

Like the Lady Rockets, Bethel-Tate’s next action came in a holiday tournament. The Lady Tigers traveled to Ripley for a contest with the host Lady Jays on Wednesday, December 29. That game was not finished at press time.