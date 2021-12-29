For the first time this season, the Georgetown High School girls basketball team is on the smiling side of the scoreboard.

The Lady G-Men knocked off New Richmond 38-32 on Monday, December 20, picking up the program’s first win of the 2021-2022 campaign and the first under head coach Matt Wells.

“It feels good to get them on the right side of the win column,” Wells said. “Hopefully we can continue to be more consistent like we were tonight.”

The Lady G-Men led 9-8 after one quarter but used a 15-5 run in the second to take a commanding lead into halftime. New Richmond outscored Georgetown 19-14 in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“They came out in a zone and we’ve been struggling to shoot the ball,” New Richmond head coach Michael Ducolon said. “When they weren’t falling, I knew it was going to be rough. We’re a big penetration team, when we can’t penetrate and we’re missing our starting point guard, it makes things a lot tougher.”

That zone defense isn’t new, as Georgetown had tried it earlier in the season with a more limited roster.

“We played that earlier in the year, but we were only playing with five girls because we had some injuries,” Wells said. “We kept working on it. We switched to man a little bit. [New Richmond] is big, they’re a lot bigger than us. We said, ‘You know what, let’s throw this zone out there and see how it goes.’ I think it helped us out quite a bit.”

Offensively, five different Georgetown players scored in the game. Becky Roblero-Solis led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. Caitlyn Sweet had nine points, Olivia Henson scored five and Anistin Fender chipped in four points and four steals. Carline Ernst had two points, three rebounds and three steals for the Lady G-Men.

“We played as a team,” Wells said. “Everyone stepped up. WE’ve been looking for someone else to score besides [Roblero-Solis] and tonight the girls decided that they were going to do it. We had balanced scoring through the whole team.”

Credit to the Lady Lions, the team’s defense kept them in the game. They forced 20 turnovers in the contest.

“We played defense well,” Ducolon said. “We held them under 40, which is always the goal. They had some shots fall that probably shouldn’t have, we had some that didn’t fall that should have.”

Kiera Kirk led New Richmond with 13 points. Olivia Dunning and Liz Willis had six points each. Cortney Smith scored four points and Chelsey Smith added three for the Lady Lions.

Georgetown improved to 1-8 overall with the win. New Richmond dropped to 2-6. The team entered the contest coming off a big 53-32 win over Miami Valley Christian Academy two days earlier.

“That was a very good game,” Ducolon said. “The shots were falling, that makes things a lot easier. It opens up our lanes so we can drive and when they close those off the shots fall again.”

The Lady Lions are scheduled to return to action with another non-league game on Monday, January 3 against Bethel-Tate. Georgetown’s first contest following the Brown County Holiday Tournament is a matchup with Ripley that same day.