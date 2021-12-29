John Daniel Disney, 84, of Batavia, Ohio passed away with family by his side December 23, 2021, at 08:37 p.m.. He was born on November 20, 1937, to the late Samuel David Disney Sr. and Geneva Mae Disney (nee Thomas) in Jellico Tennessee. He was preceded in death by one younger sibling, the late Samuel David Disney Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Ann Disney (nee Hudson), their 3 sons Barry (Krista), Carey (Donna) and Dana (Kim), and numerous generations of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

John apprenticed as a pipe-fitter welder working throughout the country eventually obtaining a position at GMAD in Norwood, Ohio, ultimately becoming the Powerhouse Chief Engineer. He retired from GM at 31 years and spent his time with Sue enjoying travel, social and family activities and his passion, working on the Disney “Homestead” he helped create and thrive for 58 years.

John was an avid gardener and an ardent 50 plus year Mason. He was recognized as devoted to his craft and a mentor for countless incoming and existing members.

John was loved and admired by his family and many friends. All were treated to his kindness and subdued humor and sought out his thoughtful advice on life’s matters or to simply just enjoy his company. This applied to lifelong friends or even strangers who rolled into the driveway to ask him about flowers he sold on the roadside. Many returned to chat with the pleasant couple in the red Gingerbread House. Good food, and fun times were always to be had. The door was and is always open for those who wish to visit or stay when needed.

The funeral service will be on Jan. 3, 2022 at E.C. Nurre, located at 177 West Main Street in Amelia, Ohio, 45102.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with service to follow at 7 p.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to JB Covert Lodge.

To make a memorial donation by credit card, please visit here

Please make checks payable to:

JB Covert Lodge

c/o Secretary

John Rowe Jr.

4247 English Oaks Ct.

Batavia, Ohio 45103

.