George Rooks: Remembering dad’s horses

Howdy folks—I talked to the bait shop in Afton and the lady said Mike had gone deer hunting on his property out of Felicity. There are a lot of deer on his property and Mike takes good care of them. There are also plenty of coyotes. The lady at the bait shop said the crappie are biting real good with some big ones being caught along with other fish. The deer hunt this year has been a good season. The youth sure got their share of them.

The Grange had their Christmas dinner last Friday evening and there was a nice crowd and plenty of food for everyone.

The place I am now in, Siena Gardens, is great and they wait on your every wish from meals and laundry to snacks. They treat you like royalty. I just finished eating breakfast as I write this article. We had a good breakfast of scrambled eggs, toast, chocolate milk, juice, coffee and I had two bowls of oatmeal with brown sugar sprinkled over it. It was very good.

When I was a kid, my dad had two horses. One was from a horse trader that he bought from out west. The horse was a good one. My dad broke him to work and I used him to do the garden work. He was a good horse. He was good to ride or pull a buggy or sled. When we were shucking corn, I would keep the wagon at the right place to throw the corn in the wagon. My dad was down with a heart attack from the time I was age 11 years old. It fell on me, my mother, and younger brother to take care of the farm including the cows, pigs, and chickens. It was really hard, but it was worth it.

I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …