Most of the letters came from students at Monroe Elementary School in New Richmond Exempted Village School District courtesy of Zachary Stock, first-grade teacher at Monroe Elementary. Two others were mailed to The Sun.

Here are the emailed letters to Santa we received:

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylen Combs (Buggy) I am 3 years old. I want everyone to have a Merry Christmas. My Nonnie says I have been pretty good this year. I would like for you to bring me some dinosaurs, monster trucks, playdoh, some new mud boots like daddy has, and last thing..a new baby sister or brother to play with. Also please bring Gus a bone. I will put cookies out for you, but Gus will prolly eat them first!

Love, Waylen

Dear Santa,

May I please have a telescope for Christmas so that I can look in space!

Thank you so much Santa,

Jayde

Age: 6